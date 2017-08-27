Diamondbacks make most of homers in 2-1 win over Giants

A.J. Pollock and J.D. Martinez homered off San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner, and that was enough for the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 2-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night.

Bumgarner (3-6) struck out seven and allowed five hits in seven innings against Arizona, which has won four of five and leads the NL wild-card standings.

Taijuan Walker (7-7) was just as good, allowing one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He retired his first 11 batters before Jarrett Parker homered in the fourth.

Pollock's first-inning homer caromed off the outcropping in left-center. Martinez put Arizona ahead for good in the fourth with his 11th homer as a Diamondback and 27th overall.

Three Arizona relievers combined to hold the Giants to one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Fernando Rodney worked a perfect ninth for his 32nd save in 37 opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pollock also contributed defensively, taking a hit away from Brandon Crawford in the seventh when he caught a sinking line drive in center field.

The last time Bumgarner pitched at Chase Field was on Opening Day, when he hit two homers in a no-decision.

Parker added a triple for the Giants, who have lost five of seven.

`FLACO' TIME

Martinez, who chose the nickname "Flaco" for Major League Baseball's Players Weekend, has driven in at least one run with each of his last five hits, including Saturday's homer. Eighteen of his 26 hits as a Diamondback have driven in at least one run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (flexor tendon strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start of 60 to 70 pitches Sunday for Class A San Jose. . OF Austin Slater (groin strain) is a week to 10 days from starting a rehab assignment, manager Bruce Bochy said.

Diamondbacks: SS Ketel Marte left the game after the fifth with left hamstring tightness. He was replaced by Daniel Descalso. ... RHP Randall Delgado (right elbow inflammation) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday and felt good, manager Torey Lovullo said. He will throw breaking pitches in another session on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (2-2) faces Arizona on Sunday afternoon. It'll be his second career start against the Diamondbacks, both this month.

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (11-11) has won three straight starts. He'll be making his 17th career start against the Giants.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.