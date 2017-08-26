Bridge stops 2 cars swept away in flooded wash in Apache Junction

Two drivers had to be rescued Saturday after their cars were swept away in a flooded wash in Apache Junction.

Superstition Fire and Medical crews were dispatched to a water rescue on Southern Avenue, just east of Mountain View Road.

Two vehicles had been swept down a wash after they apparently attempted to cross moving water.

The vehicles were swept along about 60 feet by the water.

So what stopped them? A bridge!

Both cars became lodged under a small residential bridge.

Each vehicle contained a single occupant, both of whom were assisted to safety with the help of bystanders prior to the arrival of the first fire department units.

No injuries were reported.

