3-year-old boy pulled from pool in critical condition

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool Saturday night in Phoenix, fire officials said.

The boy was pulled from a pool in an apartment complex near Baseline Road and 48th Street. When firefighters arrived, the boy's mother was performing CPR, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

It was unknown how long the boy was under water.

The boy was transported to a hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

