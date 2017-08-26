3-year-old boy pulled from pool has died; 3rd drowning in a week

A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool Saturday night in Phoenix, fire officials said. He is the third child to drown in the Valley in the past week.

The boy was pulled from a pool at an apartment complex near Baseline Road and 48th Street. When firefighters arrived, the boy's mother was performing CPR, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

It was unknown how long the boy was under water.

The boy was transported to a hospital where he later died.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is the third drowning in the past week.

The other two incidents happened within 12 hours of each other. One involved a 1-year-old girl in Peoria. The other was a 2-year-old girl in Mesa.

