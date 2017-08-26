Retired Phoenix firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

What a milestone!

The Phoenix Fire Department helped retired Captain Benny Ashley celebrate his 100th birthday this weekend.

Alfred Benjamin Ashley was hired in July of 1942 and worked his last day out of Phoenix Fire Station 11 on January 1, 1973. He is the longest living retiree of the Phoenix Fire Department.

We're told Ashley "remains razor sharp and doesn’t even seem to show any signs of slowing down."

Ashley played an important role in laying the groundwork for the benefits firefighters have today. He also served in the U.S. Navy where he earned the rank of Petty Officer Third Class.

Even at 100 years old, Ashley still changes his own brakes on his car and continues to serve in his church.

Happy birthday wishes from all of us here at AZ Family.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.