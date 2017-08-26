Phoenix Search and Rescue headed to TX to offer hurricane aid

The Phoenix Fire Department’s Arizona Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team is heading to San Antonio, Texas, this weekend to help with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The 80-member task force, led by Assistant Phoenix Fire Chief Scott Walker and Deputy Chief Scott Grane, will be deployed for approximately 14 days. The team includes 76 Phoenix Fire Urban Search and Rescue Team members, a human remains dog and handler, two civilian physicians and two structural engineers.

The task force and its equipment departed the Phoenix Fire Department Special Operations Center Saturday night, and was set to arrive in San Antonio on Sunday evening.

“Phoenix sends not only our prayers to Texas, we’re sending a team of our best people to help save lives,” said Mayor Greg Stanton.

“Our prayers are with Texas,” said Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner. “I’m proud of our team, they are ready to go and will be headed west to assist with rescue efforts in Texas.”

Phoenix Fire search and rescue teams have assisted in several major disaster cleanups over the past decades, including the Oklahoma City bombing, 9-11 and Hurricane Katrina.

AZ-TF1 preparing to assist TX. All are in our thoughts & prayers. Be safe. #proud of PFD — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 26, 2017

