Top 3 deadliest hurricanes in the U.S.

With Hurricane Harvey lashing Texas, right now, I thought it might be a good time to look at some of the worst and deadliest Hurricanes in U.S. history.

3. Miami Hurricane of 1926 – This storm hit Miami on September 18. The hurricane brought a storm surge of 10 feet to the Miami shoreline. The eye of the storm moved inland toward lake Okeechobee. Floodwater ravaged towns nearby. It’s is estimated that nearly 150 people drowned in floodwaters days following the hurricane. And it wasn’t done with Florida yet. It made a second landfall near Pensacola before weakening and moving into Mississippi, and Louisiana.

2. Galveston Hurricane 1900 – This hurricane hit the coast of Texas as a category 4 hurricane. It began as a Tropical Storm out in the central Atlantic and stayed one as it passed Cuba and Florida. As it turned towards the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the winds strengthened and the storm surge rose quickly. With winds, more than 120 miles per hour it slammed into Galveston. Historians estimate 8,000 to 12,000 people lost their lives. The storm caused nearly $30 million in damages.

1. Hurricane Katrina 2005 – This Hurricane caused damage and heartache from Florida to the Central Gulf Coast. Meteorologist compare Katrina to Hurricane Andrew that struck the same region 13 years prier but until like Andrew, Katrina saved it’s fury for its second landfall. Katrina was a large hurricane that brought devastating storm surge, powerful winds and catastrophic rains. When Katrina made landfall in Louisiana, its pressure was at 920 millibars, the lowest on record. It was only a Category 3 hurricane. Storm surge peaked in Mississippi at an estimated 28 feet. Over 200 people died in Mississippi due to this huge storm surge. In Louisiana, storm surge was estimated at 19 feet in some areas. It took nearly six weeks to get the water out of the city. Over 1,500 people lost their lives in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina.

Arizona has had a few Hurricanes impact our state and one of them happened between August 24 to the 28 back in 1951. Labeled Tropical Storm Six, it was first spotted over south Mexico before traveling over Baja California and then into Southern California and Arizona. More than five inches of rain fell in southwestern Arizona with nearly four inches in Flagstaff. The storm washed out roads leading to Gila Bend isolating the city. The damage from the storm was estimated at $750,000.

