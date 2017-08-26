Top 5 Scottsdale Dive Bars

When one thinks of drinking establishments in Scottsdale – dive bars usually don’t immediately come to mind.

But like any metropolitan area, the locals have certain go to locations to seek relief from the hustle and bustle of the day and knock back a few cold ones.

Now lets get this straight, over the years, the term ‘Dive Bar’ has evolved from a term used to describe a subterranean bar of somewhat questionable nature, a seedy, dangerous place where almost anything could happen. You wouldn’t want to be seen entering or leaving by proper society. A place you wouldn't want to take your sister.

Then sometime around the 1980’s, things changed - it seems that some places began embracing the title – ‘Dive Bar’.

Somehow a dive bar became a sort of sanctuary for the downtrodden and those who romanticize them, a rare place where the haves and have not's rub elbows—bums and poets, thieves and celebrities, all are welcome. It’s a place that wears its history proudly.

The urban dictionary defines a dive bar as:

“A well-worn, unglamorous bar, often serving a cheap, simple selection of drinks to a regular clientele. The term can describe anything from a comfortable-but-basic neighborhood pub to the nastiest swill-slinging hole.”

Here is the top 5 Dive Bars in Scottsdale's south side, there are no dive bars in north Scottsdale. Oh and remember, don't dive and drive.

Tallyho Cocktail Lounge

8479 E McDonald Drive

Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Open everyday since 1969 - this place is old school. This no frills establishment is a cash only watering hole tucked into a strip mall in a Scottsdale neighborhood. They have a juke box, a couple TV's, a pool table and an ATM. There is a full bar, no draft beer and two kinds of wine - red and white. The regulars are an eclectic crowd. No website, no WI-fi, no fuss and no muss. Hours: Sunday & Monday: 10 a.m.-2 a.m., Tuesday through Friday: 9 a.m.-2 a.m.

Phone: (480) 991-753 The Coach House

7011 E Indian School Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85251



The oldest family owned bar in Scottsdale, since 1959 The Coach House has served thirsty guests at the gateway to the Old Town district at the corner of Indian School and Goldwater Blvd. This place is a great escape for anyone who's feet are tired after touring the upscale art district just north. The Coach House offers wet relief from the parched pace of gallery hopping. Around the holidays, the light display is a noteworthy display of twinkling delight, rumored to be visible from outer space!



Hours: Open daily 6 a.m.-2 a.m.

Phone: (480) 990-3433 The Roadrunner

3219 N Hayden Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85251



Perhaps the divest of dive bars on this list, the Roadrunner is known as the best kept secret in the city. The place seems a bit shady when you walk in, but then once your eyes adjust to the low light you'll feel right at home. There is a juke box, darts and a pool table. Full bar with draft beer on tap.



Hours: Daily from 6 a.m.-2 a.m.

Phone: (480) 941-8340

El Dorado Bar & Grill

8708 E McDowell Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85257



This is the only bar on the list that has hot chow, the El Dorado Bar & Grill does have the ability to keep your belly happy as you imbibe, even for the breakfast crowd. You'll also find live music on Saturday nights. Owners Doug and Joy Brackin say their customers are, "a good mix and we all get along!" Weekdays they close up shop early in this neighborhood hangout, their clientele have jobs to get to in the morning!



Hours: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-1 a.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Phone: (480) 945-2606 The Well Bar

2623 N. Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Neighborhood bar,offering daily drink specials, pool tables, dartboards, expanded sports coverage on TV and an outdoor patio! Any Oregon Duck fans are most welcome. They feature live music on Wednesday nights. Hours: Open Daily 6 a.m.-2 a.m.

Phone: (480) 423-7087

