Phoenix restaurants to air the Mayweather-McGregor fight

The highly-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor takes place in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday night. If you are unable to see the match in person, these two local restaurants are airing the clash straight from the ring:

Twin Peaks: Both the Phoenix and North Scottsdale locations will be offering a cover charge of only $10 per person to watch the fight. For more information visit www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Phoenix Location: 2135 E. Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ. 85016

Scottsdale Location: 8787 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ. 85260

Dave & Buster’s: The Phoenix and Tempe locations are offering two exclusive packages for an entertaining fight-night:

The Right Hook

At $53 per person, this package includes cover charge, unlimited coffee, tea, soda, and a food buffet that includes Hot Manchego Spinach Dip, Mini Smoked Ancho Chicken Tacos, Boneless Buffalo Wings, Panko Breaded Fried Shrimp, Salty Pretzel Dogs, Kobe Beef Meatballs, Classic Bar Burgers, and a mini dessert assortment.

The Knockout

Priced at $65 per person and includes cover charge, unlimited coffee, tea, soda, and all the food included in The Right Hook Package plus two premium drink tickets. Must be 21 or older at time of the event.

Phoenix Location: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. Ste. 44-1400, Phoenix, AZ, 85050

Tempe Marketplace Location: 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Suite 1100, Tempe, AZ. 85281

For advance tickets visit https://dnb.ticketbud.com/.

