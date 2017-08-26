Man, woman seriously injured after being attacked by multiple dogs in Glendale

Property where owners were attacked by their dogs (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people were seriously injured after they were attacked by multiple dogs Saturday afternoon in Glendale, fire officials said.

The victims were attacked near 35th Avenue and the 101, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police received a call reporting multiple dogs attacked two people. A person at the scene shot one of the dogs, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victims, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, suffered numerous dog bites, police said.

Officials say the victims were the owners of the animals.

Both victims were transported to John C. Lincoln hospital.

We're told some neighbors came out with guns during the attack and at least one dog was shot and killed. ANother may have been shot and injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

A look at the side yard where this dog attack happened

