Man, woman critical after being attacked by their dogs in Glendale

Property where owners were attacked by their dogs (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people are in critical condition after their dogs viciously attacked them inside and outside their home near the Loop 101 and 35th Avenue on Saturday.

Phoenix firefighters said when they arrived at the home, they saw "lots of blood and chunks of flesh missing from the victims' bodies. "

At one point, the Phoenix Fire Department public information officer Rob McDade said it appeared the dogs were "eating their owners," with the owners suffering dog bite wounds to their arms, legs and torsos.

McDade told AZ Family crews that firefighters had to use their compressed air tanks to scare the dogs away and help get the man and woman to safety.

There were at least five dogs reportedly involved in the attack.

The breeds are unofficially unknown.

It's not clear why the dogs they attacked.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control arrived on the scene, but left without the dogs.

A Phoenix police officer on scene said it's because the attack happened on the owner's property and the animal control officer would need permission from the owner to remove them from the property. If the incident happened on the street, animal control would be able to take them.

Nick Reed, the neighbor who lives across the street, said he heard someone "screaming bloody murder" and came outside to a chaotic scene.

Reed recalled grabbing his shot gun and asking his neighbor what he should do. He said his neighbor told him to shoot the dog, so he did. He reportedly fired one shot, hitting and killing one dog and possibly injuring another. He called it a hard decision and one he was hesitant to make.

He says that police told him he likely won't face any charges.

Phoenix Fire says the victims are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s.

They were transported in critical condition to John C. Lincoln North hospital

A look at the side yard where this dog attack happened #azfamily pic.twitter.com/f82srSZU02 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) August 27, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.