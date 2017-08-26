Man, woman seriously injured after being attacked by multiple dogs in Glendale

Two people were seriously injured after they were attacked by multiple dogs Saturday afternoon in Glendale, fire officials said.

The victims were attacked near 3644 W. Monona Drive, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police received a call reporting multiple dogs attacked two people. A person at the scene shot one of the dogs, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victims, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, suffered excessive dog bites, police said.

Both victims were transported to John C. Lincoln hospital.

The dogs involved in the attack have been secured and animal control is responding to the scene, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

