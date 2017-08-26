Man, woman seriously injured after being attacked by multiple dogs in Glendale

Man, woman seriously injured after being attacked by multiple dogs in GlendalePosted: Updated:
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
Phoenix man pleads guilty to killing brother and cellmate
An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in the fatal stabbing of his 12-year-old half brother and in a deadly attack weeks later on his cellmate in metro Phoenix's jail system.More >
Dirty Dining Aug. 25: Valley nursing homes cited for several health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
President Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
In a move expected by many, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, effectively saying he was not guilty of criminal contempt of court and ensuring that Arpaio will not serve jail time.More >
Ghostly image seen outside home caught on camera
A family dinner in New Mexico was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest, one they don't think is of this world.More >
'No one is above the law.' Local leaders react to Arpaio's pardon
"Joe Arpaio does not deserve a pardon." "The president is a coward." Local lawmakers are expressing some strong feelings about President Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio.More >
Four reasons why you should be glad you DIDN’T win the lottery
Let’s face it. We’ve all dreamed about what we would do if we won the lottery. But be glad you didn't win.More >
Woman charged in brazen booze theft: 'I hustle that's what I do'
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >
Former sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to us about presidential pardon
Our TV crews from 3TV and CBS 5 were the first ones Joe Arpaio spoke to on-camera Friday night about his presidential pardon. We caught up with the former sheriff outside his Fountain Hills home.More >
GCU professor on leave after saying some participants in Black Lives Matter 'should be hung'
A professor at Grand Canyon University is on leave after saying some members of the Black Lives Matter movement should be hung.More >
President Trump considers nixing DACA, recipients respond
President Trump is considering getting rid of DACA, enacted by President Obama in 2012. It allowed young undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children to stay.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >
Ghostly image caught on camera
Cheerleaders scream as they're forced into splits
Former sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to us about presidential pardon
Our TV crews from 3TV and CBS 5 were the first ones Joe Arpaio spoke to on-camera Friday night about his presidential pardon. (August 25, 2017)More >
Perp walk: Man who was hit by nonlethal round during rally
The man who was hit by a gas round that was caught on camera during a protest against Trump was taken to jail in Phoenix. (Thursday, August 24, 2017)More >
Chandler Wolves get ready to take on IMG Academy
Chandler High set to host Florida football powerhouse IMG Academy on Aug. 26. Gibby was at the school for their pep rally. The game will be televised on ESPNU.More >
