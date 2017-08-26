Bird Cloud Island exhibit to hold closing reception in Scottsdale

All good things must come to an end, and that is the case of the Bird Cloud Island exhibit at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library.

“We’ve had the exhibit all summer long and this is our most attended exhibit, with over 34,000 people,” said curator Wendy Raisansen.

Saturday morning she was accompanied by the local artist who worked with city personnel to make the Bird Cloud Island a reality for Valley residents.

“We are looking forward to having people come out tonight and give the exhibit a great ‘Bon Voyage’”, said local artist Koryn Woodward Wasson.

This is Wasson’s second exhibit at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library. The exhibit has been at the museum all summer long and will be taken on August 31st.

For more information on tonight’s free event you can visit their website.

