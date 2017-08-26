Private prison company settles sexual harassment lawsuit

A Boca Raton, Florida-based private prison company will pay $60,000 to a former female employee in Arizona to settle a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.

A consent decree accepted Thursday by a federal judge resolves the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's 2015 lawsuit against The Geo Group Inc.

The lawsuit alleged that GEO allowed employees and managers at the Central Arizona Correctional Facility in Florence, Arizona, to sexually harass Roberta Jones and responded to her complaints by assigning her to less desirable posts disciplining her and terminating her.

GEO denies the allegations.

Along with requiring the $60,000 payment, the settlement requires GEO to take various steps. Those include reviewing policies, referring all sexual-harassment complaints to the EEOC and conducting training of all workers and managers at the Florence prison.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.