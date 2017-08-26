Man dies in jet ski accident at Canyon Lake

A man was killed in a jet ski accident at Canyon Lake Saturday morning. According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, two jet skis collided with each other just after 9:30 a.m.

One of the riders was taken to the aid station where he was pronounced dead. The condition of the other rider is not known. MCSO said alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.