Brothers collide in jet ski accident at Canyon Lake, 1 dead

A man was killed in a jet ski accident at Canyon Lake Saturday morning.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, two jet skis collided with each other just after 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said Sunday that two brothers -- Victor Figuero III and Adam Figuero -- were riding in the Elephant Rock area.

According to MCSO, Victor pulled ahead of Adam and "was traveling directly in front of him while making back and forth maneuvers."

Investigators believe Victor lost control of his jet ski and turned into his brother's path. Victor was hit and thrown into the water.

Adam helped Victor until good Samaritans arrived in a pontoon both and took Victor to the Canyon Lake Aid Station.

MCSO said Victor was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

"There does not appear to be any negligence or reckless operation behavior on Adam’s part," an MCSO spokesman said in an email update Sunday. "Impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident."

The investigation is ongoing.

