Phoenix police searching for a suspect who robbed a Cricket Wireless store

Phoenix police asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the robbery of a Cricket Wireless store. The robbery happened on July 23 at the Cricket store near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to Phoenix police, the suspect entered the store to ask about cell phones and cell phone plans. Police said the suspect stayed in the store for about 10 minutes before grabbing his waist where the victim saw an outline of a handgun.

The suspect then demanded money and took one cell phone then fled on foot. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male about 20-25 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds with black hair.

He was seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls hat, a white and blue Dallas Cowboys Newman 41 jersey, white shorts and black socks and shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

