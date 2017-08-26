President Trump considers nixing DACA, recipients respond

President Trump is considering getting rid of DACA, enacted by President Obama in 2012.

It allowed young undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children to stay.

DACA recipients essentially ask the government every two years to delay their deportation, and obtain permission to work. The must be in school, or already have their GED or diploma and have no criminal record.

But some, including the President, think this program is not the answer to our immigration problem.

"I live in Glendale and I go to church in Avondale, and every Sunday when we have to drive there it was a sort of like a dilemma," said Abril Gallardo, a DACA recipient.

Gallardo was brought to the states when she was 12 -- fear of being pulled over by police as always in her mind.

A decade later she was able to come out of hiding thanks to the DACA.

“When people say 'Well why don't you just get citizenship?' My question to them is 'Do you have a million dollars? Because that's probably what it will cost for me to get citizenship in one two three,'" said Gallardo.

"There's no process. There's no path for me.”

Shes one of 28,000 people like her in Arizona.

Despite our closeness to the border, Arizona only has the sixth highest population of DACA recipients.

California has the highest rate - 222,795

Texas - 124,300

Illinois- 42,376

New York - 41,970

Florida - 32,795

Arizona -27,865

Georgia 24,135

New jersey - 22,024



Nationwide, there are nearly 800,000 Dreamers.

"Many of them are parents. Many of them are students like myself. Many of them are business owners. Many of them are professional,” said Gallardo.

Now they're wondering what will happen next.

Attorney generals in 10 states are threatening to sue if the President does not make a decision whether to keep or scrap the program by September 5.

"As undocumented community, as DACA person, we were once in the shadows and we're not going back," said Gallardo.

