Arpaio legal bill may top $700K

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Despite his presidential pardon from criminal contempt of court, former sheriff Joe Arpaio is still on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawyer bills, according to the man who is heading up the effort to collect donations.

"After he pays all of his attorneys, you're probably talking an excess of $700,000," said James Fotis, who is the president of The National Center for Police Defense, a nonprofit that is soliciting money for Arpaio's defense bill.

Shortly after word of the pardon broke on Friday night, Arpaio Tweeted a plea for donations.

"A donation to my legal fund go(sic) directly to paying off legal fees from this fight," stated the @RealSheriffJoe twitter page.

According to Fotis, his organization has raised about $500,000 so far. One donor sent $50,000. Others have sent checks for $10.

Because Arpaio was charged with a criminal offense, Maricopa County did not pay for his legal defense.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Morgan LoewMorgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.

Click to learn more about Morgan .

Morgan Loew
CBS 5 Investigates

Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.

Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.

Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.

Hide bio