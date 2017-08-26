Arpaio legal bill may top $700K

Despite his presidential pardon from criminal contempt of court, former sheriff Joe Arpaio is still on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawyer bills, according to the man who is heading up the effort to collect donations.

"After he pays all of his attorneys, you're probably talking an excess of $700,000," said James Fotis, who is the president of The National Center for Police Defense, a nonprofit that is soliciting money for Arpaio's defense bill.

Shortly after word of the pardon broke on Friday night, Arpaio Tweeted a plea for donations.

"A donation to my legal fund go(sic) directly to paying off legal fees from this fight," stated the @RealSheriffJoe twitter page.

According to Fotis, his organization has raised about $500,000 so far. One donor sent $50,000. Others have sent checks for $10.

Because Arpaio was charged with a criminal offense, Maricopa County did not pay for his legal defense.

