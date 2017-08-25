Granite Mountain Hotshots' gym holds 5th annual fundraiser this weekend

Athletes come from across the country to participate. When they run to Fire Station 7, they'll be seeing a piece of history. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds from around the country will pack into Captain Crossfit in Prescott for a fundraiser to honor the 19 brave men who sacrificed their lives protecting Arizona's communities.

"Their wives still work out here, so I personally know them, and they're really important to me," Blevins said. "They also coach here so they're part of my coaching staff, their kids are here."

The building was just sold to The Plumbing Store. And soon, the story of these 19 remarkable men will be told on the big screen, with the motion picture "Only The Brave," due to come out in October.

Saturday's workout won't be easy.

"Six rounds of 30 air squats, 19 power cleans, seven strict pull ups and a 400-meter run," said coach Sam Shapiro.

But they'll get through it together.

"Everyone's still healing, but it gives us a way to impact and to channel that," Blevins said.

