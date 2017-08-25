Granite Mountain Hotshots' gym holds 5th annual fundraiser this weekend

Granite Mountain Hotshots' gym holds 5th annual fundraiser this weekendPosted: Updated:
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
Woman charged in brazen booze theft: 'I hustle that's what I do'
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >
'No one is above the law.' Local leaders react to Arpaio's pardon
"Joe Arpaio does not deserve a pardon." "The president is a coward." Local lawmakers are expressing some strong feelings about President Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio.More >
Powerful Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.More >
Phoenix man pleads guilty to killing brother and cellmate
An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in the fatal stabbing of his 12-year-old half brother and in a deadly attack weeks later on his cellmate in metro Phoenix's jail system.More >
Former sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to us about presidential pardon
Our TV crews from 3TV and CBS 5 were the first ones Joe Arpaio spoke to on-camera Friday night about his presidential pardon. We caught up with the former sheriff outside his Fountain Hills home.More >
President Trump considers nixing DACA, recipients respond
President Trump is considering getting rid of DACA, enacted by President Obama in 2012. It allowed young undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children to stay.More >
Walt's Look Around: Swinging Bridge at Byram
Walt's Look Around: Swinging Bridge at ByramIt seems there is a new use for the old bridge. it has become a part of a world-wide craze, that is frowned upon in some places, out and out outlawed in others, but a lot of places love it. The Old SwingingMore >It seems there is a new use for the old bridge. it has become a part of a world-wide craze, that is frowned upon in some places, out and out outlawed in others, but a lot of places love it.
Man, woman accused of running Thai prostitution ring in the Valley
A man and a woman in the East Valley are accused of operating the Arizona arm of a multi-state prostitution ring that trafficked women from Thailand, according to court documents. Erik Christopher Dunham of Chandler and Patcharin Koibuchi of Tempe, both 46, have been booked on charges of money laundering and prostitution after a three-year investigation involving local, state, and federal agents.More >
Almost $1M in hard drugs seized at Nogales Port
Three Mexican nationals and one U.S. citizen were arrested in separate attempts to smuggle hard drugs through the Port of Nogales.More >
Granite Mountain Hotshots' gym holds 5th annual fundraiser this weekend
The gym where many of the Granite Mountains Hotshots worked out is holding its annual fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the Arizona Wildfire and Incident Management Academy.More >
Arpaio legal bill may top $700K
Despite his presidential pardon from criminal contempt of court, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is still on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawyer bills, according to the man who is heading up the effort to collect donations.More >
Dirty Dining Aug. 25: Valley nursing homes cited for several health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
GCU professor on leave after saying some participants in Black Lives Matter 'should be hung'
A professor at Grand Canyon University is on leave after saying some members of the Black Lives Matter movement should be hung.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >
Ghostly image caught on camera
Perp walk: Man who was hit by nonlethal round during rally
The man who was hit by a gas round that was caught on camera during a protest against Trump was taken to jail in Phoenix. (Thursday, August 24, 2017)More >
Cheerleaders scream as they're forced into splits
(Source: KMGH via CNN)More >
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
More than three dozen residents who live near the Hickman’s Family Farms chicken facility in Tonopah allege that the operation amounts to a legal nuisance, which impacts their quality of life. (August 24, 2017)More >
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >