Former sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to us about presidential pardon

Our TV crews from 3TV and CBS 5 were the first ones Joe Arpaio spoke to on-camera Friday night about his presidential pardon.

We caught up with the former sheriff outside his Fountain Hills home. He had been out to dinner with his wife for her birthday.

[READ MORE: President Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio]

Arpaio told us he's very honored.

"I feel very privileged for the president to issue this... pardon," Arpaio said to us. "He's a big supporter of law enforcement. I know it came from his heart,"

"I really happy with all the support I've received across the nation and Arizona for this pardon."

[RAW VIDEO: Interview with Joe Arpaio about presidential pardon]

Arpaio says his lawyer told him about the pardon.

"I was wondering if this was true," he said he thought when he heard the news.

He says he plans to hold a press conference next week and "the true story will come out."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Former sheriff Joe Arpaio]

[RAW VIDEO: Speaking with Joe Arpaio Friday night]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.