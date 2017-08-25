EXCLUSIVE: Former sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to us about presidential pardon

EXCLUSIVE: Former sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to us about presidential pardonPosted: Updated:
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
President Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
In a move expected by many, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, effectively saying he was not guilty of criminal contempt of court and ensuring that Arpaio will not serve jail time.More >
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
More than three dozen residents who live near the Hickman’s Family Farms chicken facility in Tonopah allege that the operation amounts to a legal nuisance, which impacts their quality of life.More >
GCU professor on leave after saying some participants in Black Lives Matter 'should be hung'
A professor at Grand Canyon University is on leave after saying some members of the Black Lives Matter movement should be hung.More >
Ghostly image seen outside home caught on camera
A family dinner in New Mexico was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest, one they don't think is of this world.More >
Driver speaks out after livestreaming fatal crash
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.More >
Indiana boy dies after neck gets stuck in car window
A 2-year-old Indiana boy died one week after getting his neck stuck in the window of a car, his family confirmed on Facebook.More >
Warrant: Boy forced to eat carrots in basement, found with orange-like skin
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >
Ghostly image caught on camera
Perp walk: Man who was hit by nonlethal round during rally
The man who was hit by a gas round that was caught on camera during a protest against Trump was taken to jail in Phoenix. (Thursday, August 24, 2017)More >
Cheerleaders scream as they're forced into splits
(Source: KMGH via CNN)More >
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
More than three dozen residents who live near the Hickman’s Family Farms chicken facility in Tonopah allege that the operation amounts to a legal nuisance, which impacts their quality of life. (August 24, 2017)More >
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >