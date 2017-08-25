75 desert tortoises, including some babies, need new homes

Posted: Updated:
(Soource: Instagram) (Soource: Instagram)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Do you have room in your family for a desert tortoise? 

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hoping 75 of these cute critters can find new homes where they can, well, come out of their shells, so to speak!

"If you've ever thought about getting one, now's the time," says Mike Demlong with Arizona Game and Fish. "They require little care, just a shelter, a safe yard, and we'll send a desert tortoise home with you."

Desert tortoises of all of ages and sizes are available.

"These guys are about a week old," he says. "Unfortunately, someone's been breeding them in captivity and they shouldn't. Just like puppies and kitties, there are way too many desert tortoise hatchlings, and we can't find homes for them all.

Interested in adopting? Visit www.azgfd.gov/tortoise for more information and an application. 

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • 75 desert tortoises, including some babies, need new homes

    75 desert tortoises, including some babies, need new homes

    Friday, August 25 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-08-26 03:03:34 GMT
    (Soource: Instagram)(Soource: Instagram)

    Do you have room in your family for a desert tortoise? The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hoping 75 of these cute critters can find new homes where they can, well, come out of their shells, so to speak! 

    More >

    Do you have room in your family for a desert tortoise? The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hoping 75 of these cute critters can find new homes where they can, well, come out of their shells, so to speak! 

    More >

  • Phoenix's top dog names for dogs

    Phoenix's top dog names for dogs

    Friday, August 25 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-08-25 22:18:37 GMT

    National Dog Day is Saturday, Aug. 26 and we're giving you a list of all the top dogs when it comes to names for your pooch according to NextDoor.com. 

    More >

    National Dog Day is Saturday, Aug. 26 and we're giving you a list of all the top dogs when it comes to names for your pooch according to NextDoor.com. 

    More >

  • Arizona Humane Society's 19th Annual Pet Telethon on 3TV

    Arizona Humane Society's 19th Annual Pet Telethon on 3TV

    Friday, August 25 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-08-25 20:38:36 GMT
    (Source: Arizona Humane Society)(Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    The Arizona Humane Society will take over 3TV this Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for their 19th Annual Pet Telethon. 

    More >

    The Arizona Humane Society will take over 3TV this Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for their 19th Annual Pet Telethon. 

    More >
    •   