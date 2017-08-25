75 desert tortoises, including some babies, need new homes

Do you have room in your family for a desert tortoise?

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hoping 75 of these cute critters can find new homes where they can, well, come out of their shells, so to speak!

"If you've ever thought about getting one, now's the time," says Mike Demlong with Arizona Game and Fish. "They require little care, just a shelter, a safe yard, and we'll send a desert tortoise home with you."

Desert tortoises of all of ages and sizes are available.

"These guys are about a week old," he says. "Unfortunately, someone's been breeding them in captivity and they shouldn't. Just like puppies and kitties, there are way too many desert tortoise hatchlings, and we can't find homes for them all.

Interested in adopting? Visit www.azgfd.gov/tortoise for more information and an application.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

