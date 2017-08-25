'White supremacy will not be pardoned.' Activist group condemns Arpaio pardon

The local activist group Puente Arizona is condemning President Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio.

Trump on Friday pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio, the retired Arizona lawman who was convicted for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon.

Puente Arizona, which calls itself a " grassroots migrant justice organization," held a news conference Friday evening to deliver some strong criticism of the presidential pardon.

[RAW VIDEO: Puente Arizona news conference]

"Today, Donald trump decided to pardon a criminal," said Puente AZ Executive Director Carlos Garcia. "Spitting in our face, spitting in the community."

Garcia said the president did more than just pardon Arpaio.

"He tied himself to the leg of white supremacy, racism and racial profiling.

Puente AZ released the following statement:

"In pardoning Arpaio, Trump has lost all legitimacy. After Charlottesville, Trump came to Phoenix to solidify himself as a white supremacist candidate. Convicted Sheriff Arpaio should be tried for much more than contempt of court. His Sheriffs killed Marty Atencio in his jail, kept humans in an outdoor tent city he called his own concentration camp, and he said he was proud to be called kkk. A Sheriff who claims pride in being called kkk is who Trump sees as a 'great American patriot.' Equipping armed vigilantes with ski masks and the conducting worst racial profiling DOJ investigators ever witnessed is what trump calls, 'just doing his job.' Everyone in this country should be extremely alarmed by Trump's decision to pardon Arpaio. Tonight Trump sent a clear message that it's ok to break the law as long as its to further a white supremacist agenda. Our message is that white supremacy will not be pardoned. We will stand in defiance of Trump's hate and in protection of our communities like we had to for the past twenty plus years under Arpaio. Both the President and the convicted Sheriff will be remembered as stains on this country's history."

