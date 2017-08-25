Former sheriff Joe Arpaio responds to presidential pardon

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is thanking President Donald Trump for granting him a presidential pardon. He also wants folks to know how they can help him pay off his legal fees.

Friday evening, Arpaio tweeted:

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump for seeing my conviction for what it is: a political witch hunt by holdovers in the Obama justice department!

I also thank my loyal supporters, who stood shoulder to shoulder w/ me in this fight, and throughout my career. For those who are asking how they can con't to help, a donation to my Legal fund go directly to paying off legal fees from this fight bit.ly/2gcrd4n."

The White House announced the move Friday night, saying the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon.

Here is how the pardon was worded from the White House:

President Trump Pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a Presidential pardon to Joe Arpaio, former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona. Arpaio’s life and career, which began at the age of 18 when he enlisted in the military after the outbreak of the Korean War, exemplify selfless public service. After serving in the Army, Arpaio became a police officer in Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas, NV and later served as a Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), formerly the Bureau of Narcotics. After 25 years of admirable service, Arpaio went on to lead the DEA’s branch in Arizona.

In 1992, the problems facing his community pulled Arpaio out of retirement to return to law enforcement. He ran and won a campaign to become Sheriff of Maricopa County. Throughout his time as Sheriff, Arpaio continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration. Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our Nation, he is worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon.

I am humbled and incredibly grateful to President Trump. I look fwd to putting this chapter behind me and helping to #MAGA — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

I also thank my loyal supporters, who stood shoulder to shoulder w/ me in this fight, and throughout my career. For those who are asking . . — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

..how they can con't to help, a donation to my Legal fund go directly to paying off legal fees from this fight https://t.co/wM6SDLLxEN — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

I am pleased to inform you that I have just granted a full Pardon to 85 year old American patriot Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He kept Arizona safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

