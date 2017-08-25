LIST: Top 10 dog parks in the Valley

LIST: Top 10 dog parks in the ValleyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
Woman charged in brazen booze theft: 'I hustle that's what I do'
Woman charged in brazen booze theft: 'I hustle that's what I do'
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >
'No one is above the law.' Local leaders react to Arpaio's pardon
'No one is above the law.' Local leaders react to Arpaio's pardon
"Joe Arpaio does not deserve a pardon." "The president is a coward." Local lawmakers are expressing some strong feelings about President Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio.More >
"Joe Arpaio does not deserve a pardon." "The president is a coward." Local lawmakers are expressing some strong feelings about President Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio.More >
Powerful Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas
Powerful Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.More >
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.More >
Phoenix man pleads guilty to killing brother and cellmate
Phoenix man pleads guilty to killing brother and cellmate
An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in the fatal stabbing of his 12-year-old half brother and in a deadly attack weeks later on his cellmate in metro Phoenix's jail system.More >
An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in the fatal stabbing of his 12-year-old half brother and in a deadly attack weeks later on his cellmate in metro Phoenix's jail system.More >
Former sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to us about presidential pardon
Former sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to us about presidential pardon
Our TV crews from 3TV and CBS 5 were the first ones Joe Arpaio spoke to on-camera Friday night about his presidential pardon. We caught up with the former sheriff outside his Fountain Hills home.More >
Our TV crews from 3TV and CBS 5 were the first ones Joe Arpaio spoke to on-camera Friday night about his presidential pardon. We caught up with the former sheriff outside his Fountain Hills home.More >
President Trump considers nixing DACA, recipients respond
President Trump considers nixing DACA, recipients respond
President Trump is considering getting rid of DACA, enacted by President Obama in 2012. It allowed young undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children to stay.More >
President Trump is considering getting rid of DACA, enacted by President Obama in 2012. It allowed young undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children to stay.More >
Walt's Look Around: Swinging Bridge at Byram
Walt's Look Around: Swinging Bridge at ByramIt seems there is a new use for the old bridge. it has become a part of a world-wide craze, that is frowned upon in some places, out and out outlawed in others, but a lot of places love it. The Old SwingingMore >It seems there is a new use for the old bridge. it has become a part of a world-wide craze, that is frowned upon in some places, out and out outlawed in others, but a lot of places love it.
More >
Man, woman accused of running Thai prostitution ring in the Valley
Man, woman accused of running Thai prostitution ring in the Valley
A man and a woman in the East Valley are accused of operating the Arizona arm of a multi-state prostitution ring that trafficked women from Thailand, according to court documents. Erik Christopher Dunham of Chandler and Patcharin Koibuchi of Tempe, both 46, have been booked on charges of money laundering and prostitution after a three-year investigation involving local, state, and federal agents.More >
A man and a woman in the East Valley are accused of operating the Arizona arm of a multi-state prostitution ring that trafficked women from Thailand, according to court documents. Erik Christopher Dunham of Chandler and Patcharin Koibuchi of Tempe, both 46, have been booked on charges of money laundering and prostitution after a three-year investigation involving local, state, and federal agents.More >
Almost $1M in hard drugs seized at Nogales Port
Almost $1M in hard drugs seized at Nogales Port
Three Mexican nationals and one U.S. citizen were arrested in separate attempts to smuggle hard drugs through the Port of Nogales.More >
Three Mexican nationals and one U.S. citizen were arrested in separate attempts to smuggle hard drugs through the Port of Nogales.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >
Ghostly image caught on camera
Ghostly image caught on camera
Perp walk: Man who was hit by nonlethal round during rally
Perp walk: Man who was hit by nonlethal round during rally
The man who was hit by a gas round that was caught on camera during a protest against Trump was taken to jail in Phoenix. (Thursday, August 24, 2017)More >
Cheerleaders scream as they're forced into splits
Cheerleaders scream as they're forced into splits
(Source: KMGH via CNN)More >
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
More than three dozen residents who live near the Hickman’s Family Farms chicken facility in Tonopah allege that the operation amounts to a legal nuisance, which impacts their quality of life. (August 24, 2017)More >
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >