LIST: Top 10 dog parks in the Valley

The four-legged companion in your life deserves a little fun with friends, and you deserve the smiles that come along with it. Check out one of the top-rated dog parks in your area.

MITCHELL DOG PARK

Located at South Mitchell Drive and 9th Street in Tempe.

Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., closed on Mondays.

Click here to visit website.

PIONEER PARK DOG PARK

Located at 8755 N 83rd Avenue in Peoria.

Open every day from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Click here to visit website.

QUAIL RUN DOG PARK

Located at 4155 E Virginia Street in Mesa.

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed on Thursdays.

Click here to visit website.

TEMPE SPORTS COMPLEX DOG PARK

Located at 8403 South Hardy Drive in Tempe.

Open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here to visit website.

RJ DOG PARK AT PECOS PARK

Located at 17010 S 48th Street in Phoenix.

Open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here to visit website.

STEELE INDIAN SCHOOL DOG PARK

Located at 300 E Indian School Road in Phoenix

Open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here to visit website.

COSMO DOG PARK

Located at 2502 E Ray Road in Gilbert

Open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesdays from Noon to 10 p.m.

Click here to visit website.

VISTA DEL CAMINO DOG PARK

Located at 7700 E Roosevelt Street in Scottsdale.

Open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here to visit website.

FOOTHILLS DOG PARK

Located at 57th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. You can gain access from the Foothills Library parking lot.

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed Wednesdays.

Click here to visit website.

SHAWNEE PARK

Located at 1400 W Mesquite Street in Chandler.

Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Tuesdays.

Click here to visit website.

