Phoenix's top dog names for dogs

National Dog Day is Saturday, Aug. 26 and we're giving you a list of all the top dogs when it comes to names for your pooch according to NextDoor.com. For the third year in a row, Bella is at the top spot nationally but in Phoenix, the names stack up differently.

Phoenix's Top Dog Names:

1. Sadie

2. Molly

3. Max

4. Maggie

5. Lucy

6. Daisy

7. Charlie

8. Buddy

9. Bella

10. Bailey

