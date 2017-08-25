Arizona Humane Society's 19th Annual Pet Telethon on 3TV

The Arizona Humane Society will take over 3TV this Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for their 19th Annual Pet Telethon. Viewers will hear heartwarming stories and watch puppies and kittens play in the pet corral.

The telethon comes at the perfect time, because Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. Donations through Saturday will be doubled by corporate sponsors up to $85,000.

Arizona Humane Society relies on donations to save lives and help animals find their forever homes. Last year's telethon raised $519,831.

Tune in to @azfamily's 3TV on Saturday for AHS' 19th Annual Pet Telethon to send off #SummerToSaveLives with a bang! https://t.co/40aXqytugk pic.twitter.com/bb1BomqVnV — AZ Humane Society (@azhumane) August 24, 2017

