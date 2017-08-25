Tucson caregiver accused of kidnapping patient, taking money

A Pima County grand jury has indicted a Tucson caregiver accused of stealing more than $10,000 from an elderly man and moving him to Florida without his permission.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Friday that Christy Randolph has been indicted on charges of theft, kidnapping and vulnerable adult abuse.

Tucson police responded on June 20 to a report of a 68-year-old missing person from an assisted living facility in Tucson.

The man was last seen leaving for church the previous evening.

Police issued an alert for the man and state authorities obtained a nationwide arrest warrant for Randolph.

She was arrested last month in Deltona, Florida by federal authorities.

They say the elderly man was found unharmed and his legal guardian is making arrangements for his return to Tucson.

