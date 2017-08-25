Budgeting for a new baby

New parents usually get the nursery clothing, car seats and strollers ready before the baby even arrives. And, sometimes child care doesn't even cross your mind until it's needed.

But, the folks at www.care.com recommend starting to plan as soon as you get the good news that baby is coming.

“The moment you find out that you're expecting and you're going to have a new bundle of joy, you should definitely start to budget,” says Donna Levin, co-founder of a www.care.com. “So, depending on the type of care and your options and what you can afford, there are some great things that you can do. one of the first things that we recommend is that you stop off and talk to your employer,” she said.

For starters, your employer may have programs to help find child care, so check. They may even subsidize or have discount care from certain providers. “Infant care tends to be much more expensive,” she said. The great news is the cost of care goes down as your child gets older. However, for a newborn baby, if you're considering child care, a child care center, it’s going to be costly because of the ratio of teacher to infant is much lower."

As a result, you might want to consider a something called “nanny share” where neighbors split the cost of a caregiver.

You can also check out churches and other local nonprofits. They may offer day care for less than the cost of private child care businesses.

