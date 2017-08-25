Budgeting for a new baby

Budgeting for a new babyPosted: Updated:
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
President Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
In a move expected by many, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, effectively saying he was not guilty of criminal contempt of court and ensuring that Arpaio will not serve jail time.More >
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
More than three dozen residents who live near the Hickman’s Family Farms chicken facility in Tonopah allege that the operation amounts to a legal nuisance, which impacts their quality of life.More >
GCU professor on leave after saying some participants in Black Lives Matter 'should be hung'
A professor at Grand Canyon University is on leave after saying some members of the Black Lives Matter movement should be hung.More >
Ghostly image seen outside home caught on camera
A family dinner in New Mexico was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest, one they don't think is of this world.More >
Driver speaks out after livestreaming fatal crash
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.More >
Indiana boy dies after neck gets stuck in car window
A 2-year-old Indiana boy died one week after getting his neck stuck in the window of a car, his family confirmed on Facebook.More >
Warrant: Boy forced to eat carrots in basement, found with orange-like skin
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Budgeting for a new baby
No matter how much money is in your bank account, you'll feel the financial pinch with your first child.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam' (Part 2)
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we introduced you to a valley woman who was duped out of $37,000 in the romance scam. With that said, you might ask yourself "how could someone fall for this?" Turns out, there's a scientific explanation.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Consumer trend: The gender gap
The fashion industry purposely has an identity crisis lately with men's inspired clothing for women and women's silhouettes hitting the runways and racks for men. But now clothing lines are going even further by taking gender out of the equation completely. Is this trend simply a fashion fad? Or is it something more? 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has the lowdown on 'gender neutral' clothing. (Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley woman gets $4,500 refund for broken washing machine
With help from 3 On Your Side a Valley woman gets her money back after a washing machine mishap that cost her plenty.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers using power tools to relax
Do you have a muscle cramp that’s putting a cramp in your day? Wouldn’t a massage feel great right about now? Some people are skipping traditional masseuses or massage equipment, saying all you need to ease your pain is right in your garage.More >
3 On Your Side
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden. "You name it, they got it here,” Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.More >
3 On Your Side
Did you get a 'free cruise' robocall? You may be eligible for $900!
Information about a robocall settlement has been trending on social media and a lot of consumers are wondering it's legitimate. It is true! Open the story to find out what you have to do to get your money.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: 'Typo Squatting' can take you to wrong website
Larry Lumsden uses his computer a lot and in some cases, he has to print something. "The only time I print is when I make a reservation or a tee time or bank statements once a month," Lumsden told 3 On Your Side.More >
GCU professor on leave after saying some participants in Black Lives Matter 'should be hung'
A professor at Grand Canyon University is on leave after saying some members of the Black Lives Matter movement should be hung.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces charges for aggravated assault on police
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
More than three dozen residents who live near the Hickman’s Family Farms chicken facility in Tonopah allege that the operation amounts to a legal nuisance, which impacts their quality of life.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >
Ghostly image caught on camera
Ghostly image caught on camera
Perp walk: Man who was hit by nonlethal round during rally
Perp walk: Man who was hit by nonlethal round during rally
The man who was hit by a gas round that was caught on camera during a protest against Trump was taken to jail in Phoenix. (Thursday, August 24, 2017)More >
Cheerleaders scream as they're forced into splits
Cheerleaders scream as they're forced into splits
(Source: KMGH via CNN)More >
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
More than three dozen residents who live near the Hickman’s Family Farms chicken facility in Tonopah allege that the operation amounts to a legal nuisance, which impacts their quality of life. (August 24, 2017)More >
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >