Friday, Aug. 25

Mayweather vs McGregor viewing party

Where are you going to see the big fight? It's the fight of the season, the one everyone is talking about as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor duke it out. We take you to a family-friendly place you can view all the action, and where the kids can have some fun.

On Saturday, August 26th, reserve your seat at Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace for the fight of the season between Mayweather and McGregor. Epic ringside sound and tons of massive HDTVs will make you feel like you're in the crowd!



As far as festivities on the 26thâ€¦Doors open at 4 p.m. and cover charge is $20 per person to watch the fight but Dave & Buster's is also offering two exclusive packages:

The Right Hook

$53 per person this package includes cover charge, unlimited coffee, tea, soda and a food buffet that includes Hot Manchego Spinach Dip, Mini Smoked Ancho Chicken Tacos, Boneless Buffalo Wings, Panko Breaded Fried Shrimp, Salty Pretzel Dogs, Kobe Beef Meatballs, Classic Bar Burgers and a mini dessert assortment.

The Knockout

$65 per person and includes cover charge, unlimited coffee, tea soda and all the food included in The Right Hook Package plus two premium drink tickets. Must be 21 or older at time of the event.

For advance tickets visit https://dnb.ticketbud.com/mayweather-vs-mcgregor-2017-tempe or contact Athena Pauly at 480-281-8506.

For more information, visit: www.daveandbusters.com/tempe and Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/DaveandBustersTempeMarketplace

Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace

2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 281-8456

Other Viewing places for the fight

AMC Esplanade 14

Cinemark 16 Mesa

AMC Surprise Pointe 14

AMC Westgate 20

AMC Ahwatukee 24

Fathom Events will broadcast the entire four-hour pay-per-view at five movie theaters across the Valley. Tickets are $43.40 per person for adults and seniors, while it's $27.13 for children and teens. You'll have to spring for the cost of drinks and snacks yourself, of course.

Casino Arizona in Scottsdale

The Arizona Room at the casino will host a 21-and-over viewing party that will include a variety of food and drink specials. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the fisticuffs start at 6. Tickets are $30.

524 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Phone: (480) 850-7777

Web: https://www.casinoarizona.com/

Wasted Grain in Scottsdale

This Scottsdale spot offers the least expensive opportunity to see the big fight, as the cover charge is only $10 per person. Things get going at 6 p.m. If you'd like to hang out afterward, high-energy rock/pop cover band Smashed will perform in the main room starting at 10 p.m.

7295 E Stetson Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: (480) 970-0500

Web: https://wastedgrainscottsdale.com/

Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers

The Gilbert, Phoenix, and Old Town Scottsdale locations of this fast-casual sports grill will be showing the bout on more than 30 screens each. The viewings start at 6 p.m. and there's a $20 cover.

Web: https://www.coldbeers.com/

Tilted Kilt in Tempe

You can catch every single uppercut and body blow on the TVs at the Tempe version of Tilted Kilt, which is located on Warner Road. It's $20 to attend and a variety of limited seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $50. Start time is 6 p.m.



1617 W. Warner Rd., Tempe, AZ 85284

Phone: (480) 592-0102

Web: http://tiltedkilt.com/tempe/

iFly Competition

The International Bodyflight Association and iFLY Indoor Skydiving are bringing flyers from across the country to Phoenix for an exhilarating, fun and challenging flying competition.

Teams from Phoenix, and across the US including: Denver, Seattle, Texas, New York, Oregon, Virginia, as well as Mexico, will be attending the competition.

This meet will be the last competition for members of Team USA before they compete in Montreal at the 2nd FAI World Championships.

Competitors will be competing in 11 different categories, from freestyle to 2-way dynamic. Freestyle is seen more of an art as indoor skydiver are essentially dancing in the wind tunnel.

For the amateur competitors and the spectators, it's a chance to meet, interact with, and learn from some of the best in the sport.

Viewers who are interested in learning more about iFLY can visit their website at https://www.iflyworld.com/phoenix/ or can call (480) 712-4359.

Viewers can tune in to see the International Indoor Skydiving Competition on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iFLYUS to see the live action.

iFLY Phoenix

9206 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250.

(480) 712-4359

Surfing with Nixon expecting record participants

They went from 86 kids four years ago, to now expecting 200 autistic kids to take on the waves at Big Surf this afternoon. The event is called "Surfing with Nixon" where autistic children get surfboards and surf lessons from the pros. It's the brainchild of one Valley mom who was looking for much-needed water therapy for her son. And, now she's helping hundreds of kids get this unique experience.

Surfing with Nixon is a nonprofit organization that gives Autistic Kids in Arizona a chance to surf as a form of water therapy. Surfing give these kids sensory input and teaches them to control their bodies in and out of the water at the same time bringing families together who are dealing with the same similar experiences.

Please join them in supporting our Fourth Annual Surfing with Nixon event scheduled for August 25, 2017, from 1pm to 8pm, at Big Surf Water Park in Tempe, AZ.

For more information, visit: http://surfingwithnixon.org/

Big Surf

1500 n. McClintock Drive, Tempe

McClintock & McKellips

August 25, 2017, from 1pm to 8pm

Hard Knocks Gym weighs in on Mayweather-McGregor fight

It's the biggest fight of the year, the one everyone is talking about. Saturday night's fight versus Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is likely to smash every pay-per-view record. And, the moment of truth is drawing near. We join Hard Knocks Gym to learn what these guys will be facing tomorrow, and get some predictions about tomorrow's fight.

For more information, visit: www.HardKnocksGym.com

Hard Knocks Gym

11042 North 24th Avenue

Suite 105

Phoenix, AZ 85021

Office (602) 944-4791

Email: sortega@hardknocksgym.com

Alien Atmosphere

Alien Atmosphere will be performing at the Marquee Theatre tonight. For ticket information visit: www.luckymanonline.com

For more information on the band Alien Atmosphere visit: www.alienatmosphere.com

Marquee Theatre

730 N. Mill Ave Tempe AZ, 85281

(480) 829-130

Doors open at 6pm

Game day food: Cardinals vs Falcons

There are only two pre-season games left for the Arizona Cardinals before we go full swing into the regular NFL season, and Heather Walker is here keeping up with the Cardinals and this week's opponent, the Atlanta Falcons! It's a Southern Sweets theme for our Family Game Day Foodie segment!

For more information, visit: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/blog

Recipe

Atlanta Falcons

"In the Dumps" Peach Dump Cake

Ingredients:

1 bag frozen peaches (16 oz.)

1 vanilla (yellow) box cake

1 stick of butter

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Generously butter the bottom and sides of a 9" cast iron skillet.

2. Spread the frozen peaches out evenly over the bottom of the pan.

3. Pour the vanilla cake mix over the top of the peaches and press down firmly, so all ingredients are set into the pan. Sprinkle the cinnamon evenly on top of the cake mix.

4. Cut the remaining butter into small cubes and place them evenly over the cake mix.

5. Place in the oven and bake at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes until browned and bubbly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool before serving with vanilla ice cream.

Arizona Cardinals

BIG RED Chipotle Cherry Cheesecake

Ingredients:

2 cups ground ginger snap cookies or graham crackers

1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick), melted

3 bricks (8oz. cream cheese), softened

1 tbsp. vanilla bean paste

6 egg whites

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

3 tbsp. all-purpose flour

16 ounces frozen, dark sweet cherries

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 tbsp. chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

2 tablespoons corn starch, dissolved in 2 tbsp. cold water

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Cover the outside of a 9" springform pan tightly with aluminum foil to prevent leaking. Place the pan in the center of a large roasting pan and set aside.

2. For the crust: In a blender or food processor, grind the cookies or graham crackers into a fine powder. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and stir in the melted butter until combined. Transfer the mixture to the bottom of the springform pan and press it down with your fingers until it is packed evenly.

3. For the cheesecake: Using a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine the cream cheese, egg whites, granulated sugar, vanilla extract and flour. Mix on medium speed for about 1 minute, until combined, smooth and creamy. Transfer the mixture to the springform pan and spread evenly over the crust.

4. Center the filled springform pan in the bottom of the roasting pan and place it in the center of the oven. Add enough warm water to the roasting pan (I use a tea kettle) to come up halfway around the springform pan. Bake in the oven at 300 degrees, uncovered for about 90 minutes, until the center is soft set, and just a bit wobbly. Remove from the oven, remove the springform pan from the roasting pan and cool the cheesecake in the springform pan on a wire rack.

5. For the topping: In a medium saucepan, combine the cherries, brown sugar, cloves and chipotle pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly as the temperature comes up and the sugar melts. Reduce the mixture to a simmer and let it cook for about another 5 minutes. Add the dissolved corn starch, stirring vigorously as the mixture thickens, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and allow it to cool for about 10 minutes before topping the cake.

6. When the cheesecake is cooled, carefully remove the side panel of the springform pan (don't remove the bottom of the springform pan from the cheesecake). Transfer the cheesecake to a serving dish. Top the cake with the chipotle cherry topping, allowing it to run over the sides a bit. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Food Truck Friday: Gilbert Feastivals is back & welcome Grubstack

Grubstack Food Truck

We welcome Gilbert's newest food truck to the Valley, Grubstack, and announce that The Gilbert Feastival is back, beginning tonight at a new location, with amazing local food and local food trucks you won't want to miss.

For more information on GrubStack Food Truck, visit: https://grubstak.com/grubstak-mobile-menu/

Gilbert Featival

It is a place for the community to come and enjoy dinner together. Bring your friends and family (and of course an empty stomach) to the FEASTival for amazing local food, art, music and fun!

15 -25 Gourmet Food Trucks

Handmade Craft Market

Live Music

1225 N Gilbert Rd. (Sam's Club at Gilbert Rd. & Houston)

Event starts back to the weekly schedule on August 25th!

Every Friday Year Round

5:30 -9 pm

Seating is limited Please bring your own if you can!

For more information, visit: http://www.azfeastivals.com/gilbertfeastival/



