1-year-old girl found in backyard pool in Peoria

A 1-year-old girl was found in a backyard pool unresponsive in Peoria Friday morning, according to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department.

The incident took place near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Peoria police say the 1-year-old girl was pulled from a residential pool and transported to the hospital.

Detectives are on the scene investigating.

