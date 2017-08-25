1-year-old girl dies after being found in Peoria pool

Peoria police say the 1-year-old girl was pulled from a residential pool and transported to the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 1-year-old girl, who was found in a backyard pool in Peoria Friday morning has died, according to the Peoria Police Department.

The incident took place near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Tim Eiden, a spokesman with Peoria fire said crews were able to respond quickly as the fire station was not far from the home.

"When we arrived at the scene, there was an adult male doing CPR," he said.

Peoria fire then took over the CPR process.

The 1-year-old girl was later transported to the nearest hospital where she died.

Police say that two adults, two dogs, and a 4-year-old child were also at the home when the incident happened.

It's not known at this time how long the girl was in the pool.

Eiden said that there was a pool fence at the residence.

"Police are investigating how exactly the child got out, but there was a pool fence," he said. "It appears that the gate was open."

Eiden added that it is important for adults to use the pool fences correctly to keep children out of the pool.

Detectives are on the scene investigating.

