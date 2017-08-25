ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 25-28)

Freeway improvement projects will require some closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Aug. 25-28), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 26) and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 28) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. I-10 eastbound on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues also closed. DETOUR: Eastbound I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. Note: Westbound I-10 right lane also closed between 59th and 67th avenues from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 26). Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 59th Avenue and off-ramp at 67th Avenue also closed overnight.

Glendale Avenue closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Aug. 26) for installation work on wrong-way vehicle detection system. Both I-17 off-ramps at Glendale Avenue closed. DETOUR: Glendale Avenue traffic approaching I-17 will be required to make right turns onto frontage roads and can access freeway on-ramps. Please consider using Bethany Home Road or Northern Avenue as alternate routes. Note: The pilot I-17 wrong-way vehicle alert system will be installed between I-10 and Loop 101 over the next three months. The system will be fully operational by early 2018.

Northern Avenue closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Aug. 27) for installation work on wrong-way vehicle detection system. Both I-17 off-ramps at Northern Avenue closed. DETOUR: Northern Avenue traffic approaching I-17 will be required to make right turns onto frontage roads and can access freeway on-ramps. Please consider using Glendale or Dunlap avenues as alternate routes.

State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) on-and off-ramps at Greenway Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 26) for resurfacing. Greenway Road right lanes closed in both directions near SR 51. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time. Please consider alternate routes, including Bell or Cactus roads.

Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Seventh Avenue and the I-10 "Split" interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 26) for freeway lighting maintenance. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including eastbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a listing of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

