Abandoned home in far East Valley goes up in flames

Rural Metro Fire extinguished a fully engulfed fire at an abandoned home in an unincorporated area of Maricopa County early Friday morning.

"Right about 3:20 this morning we received a call for a fully involved structure fire here off of Signal Butte," said Shawn Gilleland with Rural Metro Fire. "When we arrived on scene we did find a fully involved single level structure on fire."

The fire roared through the abandoned home near Mercury Drive and Signal Butte Road as firefighters struggled to initially extinguish because of the access to the home, Rural Metro Fire said.

"This place presented a unique challenge," Gilleland said.

Crews were eventually able to get control of the fire and put it out. There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

