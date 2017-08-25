Hurricane Harvey approaching Texas, could affect Sky Harbor flights

All eyes are on the Gulf Coast where Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall in the next 24 hours.

The hurricane strengthened to a category two storm Friday.

[RELATED: Gas prices will jump thanks to Hurricane Harvey]

The National Hurricane Center is calling the storm life threatening, saying it will likely bring treacherous winds, historic flooding and a destructive storm surge along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Hurricane experts added that this could be one of the worst environmental disasters in United States history.

Harvey could probably shut down and cause a major gap in gasoline.

That gap in gasoline is because the Houston ship channel is the second-largest oil and gas complex in the world.

[Click/tap here for the latest weather updates]

Hurricane Harvey is currently a category two storm but is on track to turn into a category three storm making landfall on the Texas coast with 111 mph winds.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested 700 national guard members be activated.

Ports are around Texas are closing and cruise ships have been diverted.

Hotels, homes and hospitals are all being evacuated there.

It's a mass exodus as people empty out grocery store shelves in preparation for destruction.

The American Red Cross including volunteers from Arizona is moving into the area to assist.

Locally, Harvey could make an impact on flights coming in and out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Stay with 3TV and CBS 5 for updates on Hurricane Harvey.

As #Harvey heads toward the Gulf Coast, our teams are getting prepared to respond in case of a #hurricane. More: https://t.co/2xdFzZzimE pic.twitter.com/KeAD8kpbdl — American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 24, 2017

24-hour max wind gusts can be found here: https://t.co/QsYmvvGCyu The data is preliminary and is much isn't quality controlled #houwx pic.twitter.com/vAxZJnr1bB — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 25, 2017

Dangerous rip currents, large surf & elevated water levels are here per @GalvestonCom . Stay out of the water & off the jetties. #houwx pic.twitter.com/opXeenPDoY — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 25, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.