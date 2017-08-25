Border Patrol seizes $658K in Cocaine, Meth at Port of Nogales

Two Mexican nationals and two U.S. citizens were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona's Port of Nogales attempting to smuggle approximately $658,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two Mexican nationals and two U.S. citizens were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona's Port of Nogales attempting to smuggle approximately $658,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Officers inspected a 2003 Ford SUV occupied by a 27-year-old Mexican man and an 18-year-old Casa Grande woman on August 18. During the inspection, officers discovered more than 40 pounds of meth, worth almost $122,000, inside the vehicle's quarter panel and firewall, Border Patrol officials said.

The same afternoon, officers at the Mariposa crossing stopped a 17-year-old Tucson teen for a search of her 2009 Volkswagen SUV at the DeConcini crossing. After a canine alert, officers were led to discovering almost 42 pounds of meth, worth close to $126,000, in the rear quarter panels.

Midday Monday, a 63-year-old Mexican woman driving a 2012 Nissan sedan was inspected at the DeConcini crossing, officials said. A canine alerted officers to the vehicle's dash, where they found more than 36 pounds of cocaine worth more than $410,000.

All four subjects were arrested for narcotics smuggling and the vehicles, along with the drugs, were seized.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.