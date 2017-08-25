Phoenix Mercury honor former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords

Giffords was presented the BBVA Compass award and a jersey in her honor during the ceremony. (Source: Phoenix Mercury)

The Phoenix Mercury honored former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords as the 2017 "BBVA Compass Bright Futures Woman of Inspiration" Thursday night. (Source: Phoenix Mercury)

The Mercury held a special halftime ceremony during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Giffords was presented the BBVA Compass award and a jersey in her honor during the ceremony.

Annually, the Mercury honor one deserving candidate for the WNBA's Inspiring Women platform.

"As the youngest woman ever elected to the Arizona State Senate, Giffords represented her community in the Arizona Legislature from 2000 to 2005, and then from 2006 to 2012," the Phoenix Mercury said in a news release.

The Sparks went on to win the game, defeating the Mercury 82-67.

Los Angeles opened the second quarter on a 14-2 run for a 30-20 lead and Gray beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 42-31.The Sparks used an 11-0 spurt midway through the third for a 53-36 advantage and cruised in the fourth.

The Mercury struggled without a resting Diana Taurasi, turning it over nine times in the first 12 minutes.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 18 points and four blocks.

