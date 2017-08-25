Arizona man gets New Mexico prison term for meth trafficking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- An Arizona man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison in New Mexico for methamphetamine trafficking.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Eugene Daniel Gonzalez of Phoenix was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Las Cruces.

He will be on three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Gonzalez was arrested last December.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement officers in Hidalgo County stopped a car for speeding last March and found two bags in a suitcase that contained a total of nearly 939 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

They say Gonzalez was a passenger in the vehicle.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

