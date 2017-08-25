Arizona man gets New Mexico prison term for meth trafficking

Arizona man gets New Mexico prison term for meth traffickingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.More >
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.More >
Warrant: Boy forced to eat carrots in basement, found with orange-like skin
Warrant: Boy forced to eat carrots in basement, found with orange-like skin
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
College basketball player takes own life after heartbreaking final tweets
College basketball player takes own life after heartbreaking final tweets
A 19-year-old basketball player at Ball State University sent a suggestive tweet several hours before his death.More >
A 19-year-old basketball player at Ball State University sent a suggestive tweet several hours before his death.More >
Man claims casino kicked him out for pooping his pants
Man claims casino kicked him out for pooping his pants
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
More than three dozen residents who live near the Hickman’s Family Farms chicken facility in Tonopah allege that the operation amounts to a legal nuisance, which impacts their quality of life.More >
More than three dozen residents who live near the Hickman’s Family Farms chicken facility in Tonopah allege that the operation amounts to a legal nuisance, which impacts their quality of life.More >
Cops: Toddler dies after parents put mattress on top of crib to stop escapes
Cops: Toddler dies after parents put mattress on top of crib to stop escapes
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
Woman allegedly fired from Fort Benning job due to menstrual cycle
Woman allegedly fired from Fort Benning job due to menstrual cycle
A Columbus woman is now fighting back after she says a job training and employment agency on Fort Benning fired her for allegedly experiencing a "heavy period" at work.More >
A Columbus woman is now fighting back after she says a job training and employment agency on Fort Benning fired her for allegedly experiencing a "heavy period" at work.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them. (August 23, 2017)More >
Perp walk: Man who was hit by nonlethal round during rally
Perp walk: Man who was hit by nonlethal round during rally
The man who was hit by a gas round that was caught on camera during a protest against Trump was taken to jail in Phoenix. (Thursday, August 24, 2017)More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night. (August 23, 2017)More >
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
Neighbors file lawsuit against Hickman’s Family Farms for nuisance in Tonopah
More than three dozen residents who live near the Hickman’s Family Farms chicken facility in Tonopah allege that the operation amounts to a legal nuisance, which impacts their quality of life. (August 24, 2017)More >