Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak

In north Phoenix, two teens Willow Aldridge and Athena Poge have started a company called "Two Blonde Chicks." They raise chickens, quails and guinea fowls. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The CDC says there is an increase in the number of salmonella cases in the US. So far this year more than 960 cases have been reported, six this year in Arizona.

The advisory says that backyard chickens and ducks are to blame for the increase. The Arizona Department of Health says its important to know how to handle chickens and that salmonella can be found on them. So, the best advice is to wash your hands thoroughly after handling chickens and also wash your clothing.

Urban chicken farms are all the rage these days and many are getting involved but not understanding how to raise and care for them properly.

Willow says that people start to treat chickens like the household dog.

"People are treating them too much like pets. They go and hug their chickens, and they kiss their chickens."

The Arizona Department of Heath Services says its important for people to learn how to handle chickens and ducks.

"Its really important if you've got these pets or chickens in your home or yard that you're really taking precautions like washing your hands," Jessica Rigler said.

