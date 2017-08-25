Man allegedly steals $10K worth of baby formula to fuel heroin addiction

Man allegedly steals $10K worth of baby formula to fuel heroin addictionPosted: Updated:
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
College basketball player takes own life after heartbreaking final tweets
A 19-year-old basketball player at Ball State University sent a suggestive tweet several hours before his death.More >
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.More >
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.More >
Cops: Toddler dies after parents put mattress on top of crib to stop escapes
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Man claims casino kicked him out for pooping his pants
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >

The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.
Chandler police are releasing video of the man caught in the act stealing baby formula.
Fitzgerald meets Tempe boy named after him
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has received countless accolades and awards during his career but not quite the honor like this one from a Valley family.
Poll: Most Arizona voters want to keep Confederate monument
A majority of Arizona voters want to keep the Confederate memorial at the state Capitol, according to a new poll released Thursday.
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Police made three arrests pertaining to the protests after the Trump rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump's rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >