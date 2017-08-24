Councilman's signs spark dirty politics accusations

The signs are plastering Phoenix City Councilman Michael Nowakowski's name throughout the city, even outside the boundaries of District 7, the area he represents. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Political signs are popping up all over the city of Phoenix for a candidate who is not running for office.

The signs are plastering Phoenix City Councilman Michael Nowakowski's name throughout the city, even outside the boundaries of District 7, the area he represents.

The signs have some people raising eyebrows, questioning Nowakowski’s intentions and asking the City if they violate campaign sign ordinances.

Ray Bradford, a politically active Phoenix resident, said he filed a formal complaint with the City Clerk's Office.

“I’m a little confused because, as I understand it, he’s termed out in his position on the Phoenix City Council and is not eligible for reelection. Why suddenly, are we seeing campaign signs with his name on them?” asked Bradford.

Nowakowski was re-elected to the council in 2015 and he will term out in 2020 when his third term ends.

The signs have been placed all over the city, in many cases, locations far outside the boundaries of District 7.

“Is this a way for him to perhaps be seeking a higher office, such as mayor of Phoenix or some other office that may be opening soon? And he’s using this time and those old campaign signs to get his name out there without having to file for election, without having to file his campaign? I think it’s dirty,” said Bradford.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is ready to step down as mayor to jump into the race for the U.S. House of Representatives, should Rep. Kyrsten Sinema step down to run for U.S. Senate. That would force a special mayoral election as early as the spring.

A spokesman for the City Clerk’s Office confirmed they have received several inquiries and complaints about the signs. Bradford said his complaint asked the City to investigate whether the signs violate city ordinance.

“The city, so far, has not responded to me. They said it would take 48 hours, up to 48 hours. It’s been more than that now,” said Bradford.

According to the clerk’s office, there are city ordinances that regulate campaign signs. As a general rule, they can go up 60 days before an election and they have to be taken down 10 days after. There is a state law that says political signs have to support or oppose a candidate or ballot measure. Based on those guidelines, the city would be able to remove the signs because they do not support a candidate or ballot measure.

But the clerk’s office said a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Reed v. Town of Gilbert prohibits a sign from being judged on “content.” And to deem the signs that Nowakowski has recently put up as political signs, which would fall under city code and state law, the clerk would have to judge them by their content.

“I think Nowakowski has some questions he needs to answer to the public. Why is he doing this? If it’s not illegal it’s surely unethical,” said Bradford.

In a phone interview, Nowakowski admitted to being the one who put up the signs. He said it is strictly to get people out to vote.

"Since I was 13 years of age, my family and I have always encouraged people to get out and vote. Your vote is your voice. So, so if you don’t go out and vote, you have no voice in this whole debate,” said the councilman.

Nowakowski denied putting the signs up in hopes of seeking wider spread name recognition.

“I think my name is out there already. If I can use Nowakowski to catch the people’s attention to get out the vote, that’s great. That’s the whole purpose,” said Nowakowski.

The councilman added that right now, he represents District 7 in the City of Phoenix and he would not make any decision on his future until Mayor Stanton leaves office.

