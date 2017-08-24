Councilman's signs spark dirty politics accusations

Councilman's signs spark dirty politics accusationsPosted: Updated:
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
College basketball player takes own life after heartbreaking final tweets
A 19-year-old basketball player at Ball State University sent a suggestive tweet several hours before his death.More >
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.More >
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said they arrested the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night.More >
Cops: Toddler dies after parents put mattress on top of crib to stop escapes
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Man claims casino kicked him out for pooping his pants
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >
Emmy Award-winning reporter Donna Rossi joined CBS 5 News in September 1994.
Click to learn more about Donna.
In that time, Donna has covered some of the most high-profile stories in the Valley and across the state. Donna's experience as a four-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department gives her a keen sense of crime and court stories. She offered gavel to gavel coverage of the 1999 sleepwalking murder trial of Scott Falater, and the trial and conviction of retired Catholic Bishop Thomas O'Brien for a fatal hit and run accident. She also spent 2 straight weeks in northeastern Arizona in the summer of 2011 covering the Wallow Fire, the largest wildfire in Arizona history.
Donna's reputation as a fair and accurate journalist has earned her the respect of her colleagues and community. Her talent as a reporter has earned her more than a dozen Arizona Associated Press Awards and five Emmy statue.
Donna previously worked as an anchor and reporter in Tucson and got her start in broadcast journalism in Flagstaff. Donna is a past president of the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences and currently serves on the NATAS board. She is a member of IFP/Phoenix, a non-profit organization of local film and documentary makers.
Donna was born in New York and moved to the Valley with her family when she was 9 years old. She is a graduate of Maryvale High School and attended Arizona State University. She graduated cum laude from Northern Arizona University.
In her free time, Donna enjoys boating on Bartlett Lake, all forms of music and theatre. Donna frequently donates her time to speak to community organizations and emcee their events. She is a past board member of DUET, a non-profit which helps promote health and well-being for older adults. Donna also loves donating her time to youth organizations and groups who work to secure and safeguard human rights.
On Oct. 17, 2015, Donna was honored for her amazing work over the years. The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts and Sciences inducted her into its Silver Circle. It's one of the organization's most prestigious honors for which only a few candidates are selected each year.
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said they arrested the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night.More >
Councilman's signs spark dirty politics accusations
Political signs are popping up all over the city of Phoenix for a candidate who is not running for office.More >
Jeff Flake wants details of Trump's call for border wall
Sen. Jeff Flake says he won't be able to say whether he'd support President Donald Trump's border wall until he knows whether the president wants to build a brick-and-mortar structure or instead erect a combination of fencing and other barriers.More >
School voucher foes hold rally as Ducey visits public school
Members of a grassroots group that opposes Arizona's new school voucher law held a rally outside a public school as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey visited it Thursday morning.More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night. (August 23, 2017)More >
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Police made three arrests pertaining to the protests after the Trump rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them. (August 23, 2017)More >
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >