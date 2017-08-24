2-year-old girl dies after being found in Mesa pool

A 2-year-old girl died at a hospital after she was found face down in a pool in Mesa, fire officials said. The girl has been identified as Aria Herrera.

Mesa police said Aria was found by her foster father after he did not see her for about 10 minutes. Police said the pool in the back yard had a mesh fence and that the family had just gotten a puppy that may have compromised the fence.

Police said that Aria followed the puppy into the pool area when the accident occurred.

Fire and medical crews performed CPR and advanced life support skills. The girl did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

According to Mesa police, this was a tragic accident and there were no criminal circumstances and no charges are pending.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.