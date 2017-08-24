2-year-old girl dies after being found face down in pool

A 2-year-old girl died at a hospital after she was found face down in a pool in Mesa, fire officials said.

Fire and medical crews performed CPR and advanced life support skills. The girl did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.