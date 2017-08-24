Poll: Most Arizona voters want to keep Confederate monument

Civil rights leaders in Arizona have tried for two years to persuade state leaders to move the monument off state grounds. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A majority of Arizona voters want to keep the Confederate memorial at the state Capitol, according to a new poll released Thursday.

Nearly 62 percent of registered voters said the monument at Wesley Bolin Plaza should stay put, while 32 percent want it removed.

The poll was conducted HighGround, a Republican leaning political firm, as pressure to get rid of Confederate markers on public property builds across the country.

Civil rights leaders in Arizona have tried for two years to persuade state leaders to move the monument off state grounds.

Gov. Doug Ducey has not said whether Confederate monuments on state land is appropriate.

Arizona wasn't yet a state when the Civil War was fought, although there was one skirmish between the North and South in the southern part of state.

The Daughters of the Confederacy installed the monument at the Capitol in 1961, nearly 100 years after the war ended and during the peak of the civil rights movement in America.

