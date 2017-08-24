Poll: Most Arizona voters want to keep Confederate monument

Poll: Most Arizona voters want to keep Confederate monumentPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
College basketball player takes own life after heartbreaking final tweets
College basketball player takes own life after heartbreaking final tweets
A 19-year-old basketball player at Ball State University sent a suggestive tweet several hours before his death.More >
A 19-year-old basketball player at Ball State University sent a suggestive tweet several hours before his death.More >
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.More >
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.More >
Cops: Toddler dies after parents put mattress on top of crib to stop escapes
Cops: Toddler dies after parents put mattress on top of crib to stop escapes
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing 18 bottles of liquor in her clothes
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing 18 bottles of liquor in her clothes
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
Where's the winner? Lottery's Powerball error adds intrigue
Where's the winner? Lottery's Powerball error adds intrigue
A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.More >
A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Veteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.
Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Fitzgerald meets Tempe boy named after him
Fitzgerald meets Tempe boy named after him
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has received countless accolades and awards during his career but not quite the honor like this one from a Valley family.More >
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has received countless accolades and awards during his career but not quite the honor like this one from a Valley family.More >
Jeff Flake wants details of Trump's call for border wall
Jeff Flake wants details of Trump's call for border wall
Sen. Jeff Flake says he won't be able to say whether he'd support President Donald Trump's border wall until he knows whether the president wants to build a brick-and-mortar structure or instead erect a combination of fencing and other barriers.More >
Sen. Jeff Flake says he won't be able to say whether he'd support President Donald Trump's border wall until he knows whether the president wants to build a brick-and-mortar structure or instead erect a combination of fencing and other barriers.More >
School voucher foes hold rally as Ducey visits public school
School voucher foes hold rally as Ducey visits public school
Members of a grassroots group that opposes Arizona's new school voucher law held a rally outside a public school as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey visited it Thursday morning.More >
Members of a grassroots group that opposes Arizona's new school voucher law held a rally outside a public school as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey visited it Thursday morning.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video was arrested
Man hit by gas round in viral video was arrested
Phoenix police said they arrested the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night.More >
Phoenix police said they arrested the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night. (August 23, 2017)More >
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Police made three arrests pertaining to the protests after the Trump rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them. (August 23, 2017)More >