Jeff Flake wants details of Trump's call for border wall

Sen. Jeff Flake says he won't be able to say whether he'd support President Donald Trump's border wall until he knows whether the president wants to build a brick-and-mortar structure or instead erect a combination of fencing and other barriers.

The president threatened earlier this week at a rally in Phoenix to shut down the federal government unless the gridlocked Congress agrees to build a border wall.

Flake questioned the wisdom of constructing a wall in a landscape that includes flat desert, rolling hills, canyons, mountains and waterways - all of which present unique challenges.

Trump has recently criticized Flake and expressed support for his primary challenger.

Flake commented about Trump's call for a wall after holding a Senate subcommittee hearing in Phoenix on an unrelated subject.

