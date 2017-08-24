Retired Valley professor leads drum circles to help children, seniors

SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

You can feel the beat, relax with the rhythm, and even stimulate your senses.

Every week, retired professor Lydia Woods brings total strangers together in Sun City to create some sweet music.

"People tell me I have no musical ability. I can't read music. I have no rhythm," said Woods. "I say, then you're the perfect candidate for playing a drum because anybody can do it."

Woods started hosting drum circles in the West Valley last year, as a way to help seniors relieve stress and provide an outlet for children to feel better about themselves.

"It stimulates the heartbeat," said Woods. "That was the first drum you ever heard, was the heartbeat of your mother. It seems to touch everybody all over the world. It also lowers blood pressure and gives you a sense of well-being after you finish, and you feel uplifted."

In addition to playing drums, Woods also makes them, then gives away to homeless children and kids in the hospital and foster care.

Diana Perez was inspired the moment she attended her first drum circle, and saw how devoted Woods was to helping other.

Since Woods' non-profit, Drum Arizona depends solely on donations, Perez reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the woman keeping the beat for a good cause.

"She just has a very generous heart, and a smile to go with it," said Perez. "If there's anything she can do to help anybody she will do it."

A CBS 5 news crew followed along to surprise Woods at a recent drum circle session.

"Lydia is not only giving seniors an outlet with drumming, but a purpose with helping children," Perez told Woods.

"I would like to nominate Lydia to Pay it Forward for her amazing program bringing together the community, and our foster children making beautiful music together. I would like to give you $500 to go towards your goals.

"I love giving to the community, and of course, they're giving back to me in all kinds of love and appreciation," said Woods. "It just feels so good."

For more information about Drum Arizona, visit www.drumarizona.org

    •   