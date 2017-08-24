Dirty Dining Aug. 25: Valley nursing homes cited for several health code violations

We go through every restaurant that's been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

AMF Bowling Center
1900 N Arizona AVE
Chandler 

4 violations

Among the violations:

*"Mold Growth on tomatoes"
*"Nacho cheese and chili not held at proper temperature"

Brookdale Central Paradise Valley
13240 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:

"An employee with very long fingernails and nail polish handling food without gloves"
"A worker touching raw chicken then ready to eat food without washing up"

Brookdale North Chandler
2555 N. Price Rd
Chandler
4 violations

Among the violations:

"Open package of hot dogs with no date mark.
"Raw fish stored on top of melons"
"Potato salad kept past discard date"

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Honey Bears Bar-B-Q
2511 E. Jefferson Street
Phoenix
85034


McDonalds
13018 W. Indian School Road
Litchfield Park
85340


Basha’s
10715 E. Main Street
Apache Junction
85120


Dream City Church
13613 N. Cave Creek Road
Phoenix
85022


Wendy’s
816 S. Watson Road
Buckeye
85326


Tokyo Express
4105 N. 51st Avenue
Phoenix
85031

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

