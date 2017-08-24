Dirty Dining Aug. 25: Valley nursing homes cited for several health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

AMF Bowling Center

1900 N Arizona AVE

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

*"Mold Growth on tomatoes"

*"Nacho cheese and chili not held at proper temperature"

Brookdale Central Paradise Valley

13240 N Tatum Blvd

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"An employee with very long fingernails and nail polish handling food without gloves"

"A worker touching raw chicken then ready to eat food without washing up"

Brookdale North Chandler

2555 N. Price Rd

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Open package of hot dogs with no date mark.

"Raw fish stored on top of melons"

"Potato salad kept past discard date"

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Honey Bears Bar-B-Q

2511 E. Jefferson Street

Phoenix

85034



McDonalds

13018 W. Indian School Road

Litchfield Park

85340



Basha’s

10715 E. Main Street

Apache Junction

85120



Dream City Church

13613 N. Cave Creek Road

Phoenix

85022



Wendy’s

816 S. Watson Road

Buckeye

85326



Tokyo Express

4105 N. 51st Avenue

Phoenix

85031

