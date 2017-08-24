Salt River Project managers happy with runoff into rivers

Salt River Project water managers are expressing a measure of satisfaction with 2017 runoff into the Salt and Verde rivers that was about 140 percent of normal.

SRP surface water resources manager Charlie Ester says the 2017 runoff season was "very good but not great" after starting in January and February but then tailing off in March and April.

SRP says runoff totaled 970,440 acre-feet (1.2 billion cubic meters). That's more than twice as much runoff as in 2013, the year with the most runoff in the last six years.

Roosevelt Lake accounts for about two-thirds of SRP's total water storage and is now at 64 percent of capacity. Other reservoirs are at much higher percentages of capacity, and the six-reservoir system is at 68 percent of overall capacity.

