Man hit by gas round in viral video was arrested

Phoenix police said they arrested the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night.

Police said he's still being interviewed and hasn't been booked on any charges yet.

When 3TV/CBS 5 talked to him on Wednesday, he asked us not to use his name. Phoenix police haven't identified him.

The man was caught on video, that has since gone viral, kicking a can of tear gas back at police officers. They returned the favor with a nonlethal round that hit him in the pelvic area and he went straight to the ground.

A man in a Colin Kaepernick jersey helped him out of the line of fire.

He spent Tuesday night in the emergency room for inhaling pepper spray and second-degree burns from picking up a hot can of tear gas.

The incident happened after police said protesters threw rocks, bottles and gas at them so they used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse the crowd.

We talked to an attorney on Wednesday night who said the protester would likely not face any legal trouble for kicking the tear gas back at police since it would be tough to prove he tried to hurt an officer.

The protester said he didn't intend to hurt anyone.

